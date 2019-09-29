Celine Dion announces Israel concert on Tu b'Av

“Shana tova Israel!” superstar singer announces. “Can’t wait to see you all for the very first time in Tel Aviv. See you soon."

Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Israel next summer — on Tu b’Av.

The superstar French-Canadian singer will play Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park on Aug. 4 in a 20,000-seat amphitheater being built especially for the occasion, The Times of Israel reported.

“Shana tova Israel!” Dion said in a video announcement Thursday. “Can’t wait to see you all for the very first time in Tel Aviv. See you soon.”

Dion, 51, has sold hundreds of millions of albums worldwide, making her one of the most successful recording artists of her generation.

Tu b’Av was known as a matchmaking day for women during the Second Temple period.