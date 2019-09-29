Shaked: The opposition is also an option

Yamina chairwoman Ayelet Shaked told Channel 13 News in an interview on Saturday night that the right-wing bloc is united, but there is concern about the possibility of a third election.

"We need to be concerned about not being able to form a government. As a citizen and a politician, this bothers me. We agreed with Netanyahu and all the party leaders to go together, which is what we promised voters - that we will do everything possible to form a right-wing government," she said.

At the same time, Shaked said that "the opposition is also an option. If I am forced to sit in opposition, I will be a warring opposition from the right."

"We are pretty certain that this bloc is solid, and Blue and White should understand that and start moving forward if they want a government so that we are not forced into elections for the third time. There is a responsibility here, and it is first and foremost on Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid - to understand that we are a bloc of 55 Knesset members, and they need to find the way to work with this bloc," she added.