Fatah hails the Al-Aqsa Intifada

The Fatah movement, which is headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, says that the steadfast stand of the Palestinian people will thwart all the schemes and bring about the long-awaited freedom.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Intifada, the PA terror campaign from 2000-2005 in which over 1,200 Israelis were murdered, the Fatah movement noted that the "heroic" Intifada was a popular response to the injustice and aggression against the Palestinian people, the land, Jerusalem and the holy places, and expressed unequivocal Palestinian opposition to the Israeli occupation in all aspects.

According to Fatah, the Intifada was also a response to attempts to force a political solution that does not address the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, most notably the “right of return”, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent sovereign Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

The Fatah movement emphasized that it would continue the resistance with the same characteristics by adhering to the basic principles and rejecting the “Deal of the Century”, the American peace initiative to resolve the conflict.

Fatah concluded the statement with a blessing for the “martyrs” of the Al-Aqsa Intifada and the entire Palestinian people, as well as the "hero" terrorist prisoners.