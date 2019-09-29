Labor MK: Don't look for positions for me

Likud considered offering MK Merav Michaeli a position outside the Knesset due to her opposition to Labor joining Netanyahu's government.

MKs Merav Michaeli and Omer Bar Lev are the two Knesset members from the Labor Party who are against joining a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu.

Channel 13 News reported on Saturday that Likud had considered appointing Michael to a host of positions, including the post of an ambassador, in order to convince Labor to join a Netanyahu-led coalition and achieve a majority of 61 MKs.

Michaeli responded to the report by tweeting, "Instead of looking for a job for me outside the Knesset and wasting their time, they should start searching for one for Netanyahu.”

Meanwhile, the Likud and Blue and White negotiation teams are expected to meet on Sunday in an attempt to find a way to form a national unity government.

If there is no breakthrough, the Prime Minister is expected to return the mandate to form a coalition back to President Reuven Rivlin, either on Sunday or after Rosh Hashanah.

Rivlin is expected to then grant Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz the opportunity to form a government.