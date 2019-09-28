Nasrallah: 'We will enter the occupied territory of Palestine'

Hezbollah leader says Israel is in a defensive position, warns terrorists will 'enter the occupied territory.'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday reiterated his threat that terrorist from his group would enter Israeli territory, Israel Hayom reported.

In an interview with Lebanon's Massir magazine, Nasrallah said: "The enemy is right now in a defensive position. Once we were constantly on the defensive, now we are threatening the enemy, not the opposite. We will enter the occupied territory of Palestine."

"The balance has changed due to the Iranian revolution's victory, which was begun by the blessed imam [Ruhollah] Khomeini and is continued by the blessed imam [Ali] Khamenei.

"Today we have much better intelligence regarding what the Zionist entity is doing than we had in the past - from official sources as well as from unofficial sources."

Earlier this month, Nasrallah announced a "new phase" in his attacks against Israel and said his terror organization "no longer has red lines."

In July, Nasrallah claimed that "all of Israel" is within range of Hezbollah's missiles.