Gaza terror group presents new rocket

Popular Front's military arm reveals new heavy-duty precision rocket able to reach outskirts of Ashdod, Kiryat Malakhi.

The a-Nassar Salah a-Din Battalion, which serves as the military arm of the Popular Front terror group, has announced that it is beginning use of a new rocket.

In an announcement, the group said the new IQ25 rocket is dedicated to one of their group's founders, Ismail Abu al-Kamsaan.

The new rocket has a heavy warhead and can accurately hit targets up to 25 kilometers (15.5) away - including targets in Ashkelon, Kiryat Gat, Ofakim, Netivot, Sderot, and the outskirts of both Ashdod and Kiryat Malakhi.

In a video published by the Battalion, terrorists can be seen manufacturing and assembling the new rocket, and bringing it to an in-ground rocket launcher in an agricultural area.