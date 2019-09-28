Arab protesters wave PLO flag from northern Dead Sea

Dozens of Palestinians protest PM Netanyahu's announcement that Israel intends to annex the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.

Dozens of Palestinian Authority Arab protesters gathered in the abandoned "Lido" building in the northern Dead Sea on Saturday and waved the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag from it, according to an IDF statement on Saturday night.

The PLO is headed by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, and uses the Palestinian Authority flag to represent itself.

The protest came as a result of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's statement that Israel intends to annex the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.

IDF soldiers and police forces arrived at the site and evacuated the protesters from the scene.

There were no injuries reported.