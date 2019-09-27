Will US sanctions be removed in exchange for talks?

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday claimed that the US offered to remove all sanction in exchange for talks, Reuters reported.

According to Rouhani's website, the statement was made as the Iranian president arrived in Tehran following the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"The German chancellor, the prime minister of England, and the president of France were in New York and all insisted that this meeting take place," Rouhani said.

"And America says that, 'I will lift the sanctions.' It was up for debate what sanctions will be lifted and they had said clearly that we will lift all sanctions.

"But this action wasn’t in a manner that was acceptable, meaning that in the atmosphere of sanctions and the existence of sanctions and the toxic atmosphere of maximum pressure, even if we want to negotiate with the Americans in the 5+1 framework, no one can predict what the end and result of this negotiation will be."

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, the US State Department has thrown Rouhani's announcement out as "baseless" and said the US is committed to zero oil exports from Iran.

And US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!"

On Thursday, Rouhani said his country insists on the US "removing its preconditions for talking to Iran, including its 'maximum pressure' policy" before any negotiations can occur. Also on Thursday, Iran breached the nuclear deal for the second time in two months - this time by "accumulating, or preparing to accumulate, enriched uranium."