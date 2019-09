Why doesn't anyone want to form a coalition? PM Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz appear to be mainly busy trying to delay, not advance, the establishment of a new government. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Gantz and Netanyahu The risks and rewards of going second: A week after Israeli elections, hosts Evan Gottesman, Eli Kowaz, and Margaux Nijkerk discuss the Joint Arab List's historic recommendation of Benny Gantz for prime minister, Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman's ever-enigmatic behavior, and why MK Gantz prefers to let Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have the first shot at forming a government.





