The choice to make aliyah is a function of the potential immigrant’s sense of self-worth as a Jew or Israelite.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the underlying temperament that often interferes with the aliyah (immigration to Israel) process and ways to deal with it by focusing on what is primordially right in the heart and soul of a Jew, as idealistic as this sounds.

If G-d commanded the Children of Israel to make aliyah, then there just might be something to it.