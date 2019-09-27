Min. Yoav Galant released from hospital

Likud minister says he lost consciousness due to dehydration, offers New Year wishes.

Immigration and Absorption Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) was released Friday from Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).

On Thursday evening, Galant lost consciousness during a Likud event in Tel Aviv. He was transferred to Ichilov, where he underwent tests to determine the cause of the incident.

Later on Thursday night, Galant spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and asked to thank all those who had inquired about him.

Following his release on Friday, Galant tweeted: "Last night I experienced a short loss of consciousness due to dehydration. After undergoing extensive tests, I was released from the hospital and I feel great."

"I thank the hospital staff who cared for me with dedication and professionalism, my many friends, and all of those who asked about me. Have a good year."