Polish president: Anti-Semitism increase is Israel's fault

Polish President Andrzej Duda blamed Israel for Poland's anti-Semitism, the Jewish Insider reported Friday.

In a Wednesday meeting with American Jewish leaders at the Polish Consulate in New York, Duda criticized Israel's lack of regret over statements regarding Poland's participation in the Holocaust, and said Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz's comments several months ago were a "humiliation."

According to participants in the meeting - which included representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and AIPAC - Duda also suggested that the increase in anti-Semitic attacks against Jews in Poland were a consequence of Katz's comments.

Duda's countrymen also told him not to travel until Katz apologized, the Jewish Insider added.

Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg defended Duda's comments, claiming that Jews "like Israel Katz" are responsible for the increase in anti-Semitism, witnesses told the Insider.

In February, Katz said that "Poles suckle anti-Semitism from their mother’s milk." Following his comments, Poland pulled out of the Visegrad Group (V4) summit in Jerusalem.