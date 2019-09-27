'I didn't like the word secular as much'

MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White), in an interview on Thursday with Radio 103FM, discussed what he says as the achievements in the latest elections, and the coalition negotiations that must take place in order to allow for a unity government.

Netanyahu tells Rivlin 'yes' and you say 'no' to him. His bloc gives you half while you say no to him. It does not look good.

"We say 'yes' but want to talk about the essence and the content. Today Benny Gantz called on the Likud and Netanyahu to sit down and talk to him about it. I’ll draw your attention to the three accomplishments of this election campaign: There is no immunity government of 61 seats, Netanyahu suddenly talks about national unity and reconciliation in order to cure Israeli society. In addition, both the Prime Minister and the Likud understand that a Prime Minister under indictment cannot serve. Until a week ago, this was not the case. Now the Likud accepts the outline proposed by the President."

Certainly, you have achieved achievements in this election, but when you set out on your path your goal was to seize power. There's a society to repair here. You run the game with Netanyahu using the rules of basketball when the game is a game of soccer.

"What we said during the campaign is what we are saying now as well. We want to establish a Zionist unity government and are doing everything we can to establish it. No matter how Netanyahu shapes the discourse. We are interested in reaching a unity government."

Zionist? Until recently you said secular.

"I liked the word secular less. I think the word Zionist can unite us all."

Politically, you must resolve the impasse between Lapid and Agudat Israel.

"First of all we are calling for a unity government of the Likud, Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White. The rest can join if they agree to the fundamental conditions. Let's establish the basic lines and talk."

Are you ready for when the Likud comes up with just 55 seats?

"This spin is nice but we are talking about the Likud only. We do not care what the Likud says about itself because it could change in the future. What interests me is that the Likud will sit down and talk about the essentials without preconditions."

This is the discourse of a youth movement and not of political bodies fighting for power.

"Throughout the election campaign, they said we were sleepy and statesmanlike. Despite that, look at our achievement. On Election Day, I saw Netanyahu going crazy on Facebook, everyone said that if he fails there will be madness. We believe in a statesmanlike approach and in interests. We want a broad Zionist government."

The huge question is whether you will sit in the same government as Netanyahu in a rotation when he has three indictments against him and even let him serve first as Prime Minister when he is obliged to go to a state of incapacitation if an indictment is filed.

"We will not sit with a Prime Minister who has been indicted. On the other hand, we do not want to go to another election. I do not believe we should be dealing with this in the negotiations. The solution is to engage in the essentials of a civilian agenda."

The essence is who is first in the rotation.

"When the Likud comes to negotiations without preconditions, we can also talk about who's first in the rotation."

Is everyone in agreement in Blue and White? Are Lapid, Gantz, Ya'alon and Ashkenazi united?

"Everyone is determined to change reality and are happy over Netanyahu's call for unity and agree that a Prime Minister under indictment cannot serve."

Do you have the option of forming a government? There have been hints that Netanyahu would return the mandate to the President earlier than expected in order to gain time and then the President would not impose the formation of the government on you.

"Of course we want the formation of the government to be given to us. It's the language of the law. I think Benny Gantz will have the readiness and the duty to try to form the government. If you ask me about a narrow government, I think it's not feasible. With the Arab parties, there is a problem in them not recognizing the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people and I do not see that happening."

You need a revolt in the Likud if you want a broad unity government.

"The Likud is also waiting to see what happens with [Netanyahu’s] hearing. In any case, we oppose another election, oppose sitting with a Prime Minister who has an indictment over his head and are calling for a discussion on the essentials."