What were American cops looking for in Israel?

A delegation of police officers from the United States visited in Israel. What did they learn from the Israeli Police?

Around 50 US police officers visited Israel, met their law enforcement counterparts and engaged in a series of meetings and training exercises to “strengthening the domestic security cooperation between the two allied nations”.

The officers spent nine days in Israel, and learned about how the Israel Police deal with the state's security challenges in general and in view of the current situation in particular.

The delegation is in Israel on behalf of the "Police unity tour", which commemorates police officers who fell during their service.