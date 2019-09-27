Judgement of Rosh Hashanah: Joy mixed with trepidation

The shofar of Mount Sinai and the shofar of Rosh Hashanah: A divine cosmic wink.

In this memorable last episode of Temple Talk for the outgoing year of 5779, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman present a Rosh Hashanah tour de force and help us prepare for the sublime spiritual experience of the New Year.

Our hosts delve deeply into the significance of the shofar blasts and discuss many aspects of the spiritual dynamic of Rosh Hashanah and its universal meaning.

Temple Talk wishes its listeners, the people of Israel, and all the people of the world, a Sweet and Good New Year of 5780, may it bring good health, joy, peace, and blessings to all. Shana Tova.