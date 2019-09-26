Map hand-drawn by Rabin during Oslo period up for auction

Hand-drawn map of division of Judea and Samaria under Oslo Accords drawn by Yitzhak Rabin goes on sale.

A map hand-drawn by former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1993 as negotiations over the Oslo Accords were underway is being auctioned.

Bidding on the map, drawn on stationary from the Sheraton Jerusalem Plaza Hotel, is set to start at $25,000 on Thursday, according to Nate D. Sanders Auctions, based in Los Angeles.

A scribbled over first draft of the map can be found on the other side of the paper.

The map includes numbers in areas blocked out as Judea, Samaria, and Gaza. A second page, which appears to be in another person’s handwriting, indicates that the numbers represent population figures.

It is described as in “near fine condition.”

The Oslo Accords were signed in Washington, D.C., in September 1993. The agreement provided for the establishment of a self-governing Palestinian Authority and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from large swaths of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza over five years.

Rabin was assassinated in 1995 during a peace rally in Tel Aviv.