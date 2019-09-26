Minister Galant collapses, loses consciousness

Immigration and Absorption Minister Yoav Galant collapsed and lost consciousness during a Likud victory event in Tel Aviv Thursday night.

Galant was taken to Ichilov Hospital in stable condition.

The hospital stated: "Minister Yoav Galant was admitted a few minutes ago to the emergency medical department (emergency room) of Ichilov Medical Center. He is undergoing a preliminary examination and his condition is stable."

Prime Minister Netanyahu attacked the Blue and White party at the event.

"On the other side there are all kinds of imaginations and hallucinations. At first they thought they would break up the partnership in the national camp between us and our partners. It didn't happen. We got another mandate - now mathematically it can't happen. The partnership between us and our partners is greater than ever," Netanyahu said.

"On the other side, they now think they will succeed in breaking up the Likud. Will you let them dismantle the Likud? Will you let them oust the Likud chairman? No,” Netanyahu said, calling on Benny Gantz to form a broad unity government.

Blue and White responded: "Netanyahu does not want unity - he is again dragging the state into unnecessary elections and the road is threatening wars. Israeli citizens do not buy the bluff - we will not go into a unity government with Smotrich and his friends."