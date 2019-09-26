Israeli journalist kicked out of Rouhani press conference in NY

An Israeli journalist was kicked out of a press conference by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations in New York Thursday.

Gil Tamary of Channel 13 News was stopped before he could attend the conference and told that he had to reserve a spot beforehand. Tamary was told that the press conference was a "closed event."

Tamary told Arutz Sheva that Iran has banned Israeli journalists and only allowed approved journalists to attend press conferences by the Iranian president at the UN for over a decade.

In 2006, Tamary grilled former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and asked if he sought the destruction of Israel. Iran implemented its policy of banning Israeli journalists following Tamary's questioning.

Today's press conference was live-streamed online by news organizations such as Fox News.