First medical marijuana café in Israel opens in Be'er Sheva

The first café in Israel for medical cannabis users opened last week in Beer Sheva, according to a Mako report.

Since smoking marijuana - even medical marijuana - is legally forbidden in public areas, the area for smoking marijuana will be a separate section and will only be able to be accessed by people with a license for medical cannabis.

"Today we look at a sick person on the street who's using [medical] cannabis like a junkie," said Amit Moreinu, one of the café's founders told Channel 12 News. "We're trying to fight back to ensure that there will be accessible areas for medical cannabis users. The goal is that it will reach every café."

The café was founded by the Legalization Now group. The founders said that they're not selling cannabis at the café but will provide smoking devices as well as having a designated area for medical cannabis patients.

"It's a public project," Moreinu explained. "We don't have a budget and we're requesting that anyone that can should help us expand the project. In our opinion, this is the path to legalization."