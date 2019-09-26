Abbas: All agreements void if Israel annexes Jordan Valley

PA chairman says he would give his last dollar to pay terrorists during speech at the UN.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cancel all agreements with Israel if the Jewish State applies Israeli law to the Jordan Valley in a speech at the United Nations Thursday.

"We reject Netanyahu's sovereignty declaration. If any Israeli government takes such a step, all agreements between us and Israel will be canceled," Abbas said.

"We have the right to defend our rights by any means, regardless of the consequences," he argued. "While we remain committed to international law and the fight against terrorism - our hands will remain extended in peace."

"Despite everything my people have suffered, injustice, occupation and oppression, we still hold on to the hope that we will achieve our freedom and independence like the other nations of the world," he said.

Abbas added: "The settlements are a blatant violation of international law. We thank leaders who said that the Palestinian issue is still central to the entire world."

He asked the representatives of the states: "What would you do if someone would take your country's land and try to kick you out of it? I urge the international community to put an end to this Israeli aggression. It is time to make one decision regarding our issue."

He lamented that "Palestine" is not recognized as a full member of the UN, "Palestine, despite all the obstacles of Israeli occupation and those behind it, has achieved membership in more than 100 international organizations. It is her right to be a full member of the United Nations and all institutions . I can't find one reason why we don't deserve it."

"Israel does not respect any agreement, and we expect you to urge it to recognize international law. Today there is a law in Israel, called the Nationality Law, which distinguishes people on the basis of their origin and religion. Israel prevents people from going to centers of worship. Israel is doing everything possible to incite a religious war."

Abbas also defended the PA's payments to terrorists and vowed to continue the payments. "Even if I had just one coin, I will give it to the families of the martyrs, prisoners and heroes."