Rabbi: I never refused to officiate Liberman's son's wedding

Bnei Brak rabbi writes to Amos Liberman, expressing sorrow on the pain caused to him by 'fake news.' 'I don't even officiate at weddings.'

The report that a haredi rabbi has refused to officiate at the wedding of Amos Liberman, the son of Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman, is false, according to a Kikar HaShabbat report on Thursday.



Earlier this week, it was reported that the head of the Orchos Torah yeshivah, Rabbi Baruch Dov Diskin, who is close to Avigdor Liberman's son, said that he wouldn't officiate at Amos' wedding due to his father's hateful rhetoric about haredim.

A Channel 12 News report said that Liberman's son is haredi and has grown very close to Rabbi Diskin of Bnei Brak in the past few years. However, an acquaintance of Rabbi Diskin quoted the rabbi as saying he wouldn't officiate at Amos' wedding since his father would be there.

Rabbi Diskin responded to the report on Wednesday by writing a letter to Amos, in which he expressed his sorrow on the pain caused to Amos due to the false report.

"I want to express my pain on the anguish caused to you by someone who spoke in my name regarding my participation in your wedding," Rabbi Diskin wrote. "The statements were completely false (especially since I don't serve as a rabbi who officiates at weddings, but as a head of a yeshivah). There's no truth to anything that was written and those statements were never said. I want to wish you mazel tov (congratulations) and a happy new year."

Amos Liberman reportedly wished to have a completely haredi wedding with a divider between the men and women.

Liberman's office responded to the Channel 12 News report by saying that "the wedding will be Jewish and not haredi since there will be secular people there as well as rabbis and religious people."