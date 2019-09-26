'Everyone feels the revolution we're bringing to Jerusalem'

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, who entered his office a little less than a year ago, spoke to Arutz Sheva on Thursday about the diverse city of Jerusalem and the various issues he faces.

You're in your position for almost a year. How would you sum up the year?

"I've been pleasantly surprised. We worked around the clock and the beauty is that we are beginning to see the results. I meet people on the street who are very pleased. There's no Jerusalem resident who doesn't feel the revolution we're bringing about - in construction - the approval of new apartments and new offices - and we're in the middle of a cleanliness revolution. Jerusalem might not look like a city in Switzerland yet but there's been a significant improvement. We invested millions in new sidewalks and streets."

Jerusalem is a special city - diverse and complex. How do you manage to please everyone?

"By working hard - through dialogue. The secret of a mayor's success is to have much patience, dialogue and logic. It requires communication with all sectors, and every sector is comprised of sub-sectors. There are almost a million residents in Jerusalem so much dialogue and patience is required but that's how we achieve results."

How are you stopping the negative migration?

"I think we're on the way to stopping the negative migration. One of my main goals as mayor is to achieve positive immigration to Jerusalem. It's not a simple project. We need to build as many housing units as possible. In recent years, 2,000 housing units have been built in Jerusalem each year. I'm talking about the construction of 40,000 housing units in five years, many times more than what is being built today."

Is there a construction freeze?

"There is almost no construction freeze. There is an understanding that there is no reason for a freeze in neighborhoods that already have residential housing. There's no freeze in Gilo or Armon HaNetziv. There's a freeze in Givat HaMatos - I don't know why."

"You have to understand that the negative migration is a result of the lack of adequate construction of housing in areas where construction is possible. When there's a lack of housing, chaos ensues from residents leaving the city. We need to build [housing] for all sectors. As soon as I build housing for all the communities there will be quiet and calm in Jerusalem. All the residents of Jerusalem understand that we all need to live together respectfully and we need to build housing for everyone."

So why is there no construction in Givat HaMatos? Is the prime minister preventing it?

"Jerusalem will always be united and the city will never be divided. But you can't forget that I'm subordinate to the government. I never spoke to the prime minister about Givat HaMatos. There's a pre-existing fact that the District Planning Commission doesn't approve the building plan [for Givat HaMatos]. It's not under my control. I hope very much that we'll be able to build there in the next few years. At the moment I want to build wherever it is approved."

Have you invested a lot in education in east Jerusalem in the past year?

"Yes, we've invested heavily in education in east Jerusalem. Our goal is that there should be an Israeli educational system there and graduates can integrate into the state of Israel's higher education system."

What about law enforcement in the east of the city?

"I sign on quite a few demolition orders in the east of the city but it's impossible to demolish all the houses that have been built for years and years. We're achieving it in an orderly way - like for example in Ras al-Amud."

We're in the period following the elections for the Knesset. Have you been following what's going on?

"I follow what's going on but I'm not involved in it."

How much is the city of Jerusalem affected by the fact that there's no government?

"Right now, not much. After I was elected, I made sure to stabilize the municipal budget. I received NIS 950 million from the Ministry of Finance and we're managing. I'm not happy with the fact that there's no government and I hope that a government will be established soon."

As a good friend of Avigdor Liberman, have you spoken with him recently?

"I spoke with Liberman but I'm not involved with [elections]. My view on the issue is that the current coalition, the right-wing coalition, must continue - the secular with the haredim with the Religous Zionists. That's my opinion."

How about a unity government?

"I'm not in favor of a unity government at all. I think that ultimately a right-wing government is the one that should be established. I wish I could make an impact. I hope that at the end a right-wing government will continue with dialogue between the two sides of course."



A right-wing government with Liberman?

"Definitely a right-wing government with Liberman. Liberman is a right-wing man. What do you think? That he's a left-wing man like they portrayed him in the elections? Liberman believes in protecting the wholeness of Israel and has proved it through what he's achieved for it. When I refer to a right-wing government I mean with Liberman. Ultimately the right-wing government has a majority and I hope that that's the government which will be established."

How can the traffic jam problem in Jerusalem be solved?

"We're taking positive steps [toward solving it]. Jerusalem will be a leading force in transportation and especially public transportion."

"On one hand, we're trying to do everything as quickly as possible and on the other hand, we're trying to find a long-term solution. After the two train lines are completed, there will be fewer traffic jams. Some of the traffic jams are due to the renovation of roads, sidewalks and the construction of the new train line. We're building in Jerusalem every day and we'll have a much more beautiful city that is much more comfortable to navigate."

The Mahane Yehuda market: How to maintain a bustling market without hurting the residents?

"Through dialogue with the night and day business owners and the residents. We're working on an agreement with the business owners - there will be a booming market with activity around the clock."

What about the residents?

"We're also working on an agreement on the issue of noise and disturbance of the public. I hope we'll reach an agreement that will suit the residents. The market has become a recreational area for everyone."

Do you get feedback from Jerusalem residents?

"Every Shabbat and other times that I walk around the city, residents stop me on the street and there's a positive feeling. The residents feel that something good is happening in Jerusalem."

"In closing, I bless the residents of Jerusalem that peace will prevail among us and there should be more understanding between us on all sides. We should know how to listen and engage in dialogue with each other."

"I also thank the current government of Israel which has invested greatly in Jerusalem. There was no other government that invested more in Jerusalem. I'm full of gratitude for what the government has done for Jerusalem."