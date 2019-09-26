Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports that a graduation ceremony for terrorist prisoners was held in Palestinian Authority-occupied Shechem.

At the ceremony, Al-Quds Open University President Younes Amr and Director of PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr handed out the degrees to the terrorist prisoners’ relatives.

Prisoners in general and security prisoners in particular are only allowed to conduct specific activities permitted to them under Israeli law and the rules of the Israeli Prison Service. In accordance with these, since 2011, security prisoners are not permitted to participate in degree courses.

Abu Bakr said: "They [the prisoners] armed themselves with desire and determination and completed the path of struggle through knowledge... They have enrolled in the Palestinian universities [while in prison]… 1,026 prisoners [out of 5,700] are currently registered at the Palestinian universities."

Song lyrics: