Abbas: 'Our Martyrs and prisoners are most sanctified'

PA Chairman: 'We won't agree they consider our Martyrs terrorists and we will not agree that they deduct one penny from their money.'

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed PA policy to support murderers.

In the PA Presidential Office's Facebook page, rebroadcast on official PA news, Abbas said: "We will not agree that they [Israel] consider our Martyrs terrorists – our Martyrs, the homeland's Martyrs! And we will not agree that they deduct one penny from their money. All of their money will return to them – because for us the Martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners are the most sanctified.”

Israel's Anti "Pay-for-Slay" Law - Israeli law stating that the PA payments to terrorists and the families of dead terrorists is a financial incentive to terror. The law instructs the state to deduct and freeze the amount of money the PA pays in salaries to imprisoned terrorists and families of "martyrs" from the tax money Israel collects for the PA. Should the PA stop these payments for a full year, the Israeli government would have the option of giving all or part of the frozen money to the PA. The law was enacted by the Israeli Parliament on July 2, 2018, and its first implementation was approved by Israel's Security Cabinet on Feb. 17, 2019, when it decided to withhold 502,697,000 Israeli shekels (approximately $138 million) from the PA.

In response, the PA announced it would not accept any of the tax money collected by Israel unless it also included the frozen amount. During the initial parliamentary vote in 2018, the law's sponsor Avi Dichter said: “The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee received much help in its deliberations... from Palestinian Media Watch who provided us with authentic data that enabled productive and professional deliberations, nuances that are very difficult to achieve without precise data.”