Former French president Jacques Chirac dies

Chirac served as president from 1995 to 2007, after having served in senior positions such as PM and mayor of Paris.

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86.

Chirac served as president from 1995 to 2007, after having served in senior positions such as PM and mayor of Paris.

After he was elected in 1995, relations between Israel and France declined due to his support of Yasser Arafat during the first stages of the Second Intifada.

He also criticized Israel for the Second Lebanon War in 2006, but he is also known for his recognition of the collaborationist Vichy government's role in deporting Jews during the Holocaust.

As prime minister, he approved the sale to Iraq of the Osirak nuclear reactor, which Israel destroyed in 1981.