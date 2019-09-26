Will the right-wing bloc be dismantled?

First cracks in the right-wing bloc? In recent days, political officials have looked into the possibility of dismantling the right-wing bloc and bringing the religious and haredi parties into a government led by Benny Gantz.

According to sources, despite official denials, there is dialogue by parties on both sides with the aim of examining the feasibility of such a move.

In their remarks, they stressed that there was no doubt that the main obstacles involved matters of religion and state rather than matters related to Judea and Samaria.

"Benny Gantz is not a leftist. It was true for the election campaign, but we are after the election. Whatever the case, religion and state issues are a complication that needs to be settled," the political officials said.

"This will only happen after there is a willingness of the parties to sit around the table and take apart the demands of the religious and haredi parties versus the demands of Yair Lapid, while examining the boundaries of each of them," they added.