Young man who murdered father is ill

Suspected murder took place after argument when loud cries were heard from house; neighbor heard shouts and came first to apartment.

A 58-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 57-year-old woman was stabbed and seriously injured in an apartment in the southern Yavne neighborhood of Gan Yavne.

A MDA team called to the scene performed CPR on the man but was eventually forced to declare his death. The woman was evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod with her condition defined critical but stable.

Police arrested the man and woman's 25-year-old son who is suspected of stabbing his parents, killing the father and injuring the mother.

The suspected murder took place on the basis of an earlier argument, during which loud cries were heard from the house. A policeman living nearby heard the screams, arrived at the scene, overpowered the assailant, and found the wounded inside the house. The family was not known to Gan Yavne authorities.

Paramedics Henry Zeror and Yaniv Shamiss, who were called in the middle of the night, said, "When we arrived, we saw a man and woman in their 50s with injuries; the man was unconscious and with no pulse. We gave him medical treatment and we performed advanced resuscitation at the end of which we had to determine his death. The woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds; we gave her life-saving medical care and evacuated her to the hospital when she was conscious and in critical and stable condition."

MDA senior paramedic Itzik Farr who first arrived on the scene further noted that a 31-year-old woman at the scene was suffering from anxiety, was treated by MDA, and was referred for hospital treatment.