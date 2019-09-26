'Europe must not only fight BDS with words, but with action'

Minister Erdan: Now that we've proven BDS is anti-Semitic, Europe is obliged not to fund BDS groups or allow them into European Parliament.

Minister Gilad Erdan spoke to Arutz Sheva as he presented a new report on anti-Semitism at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The report, released by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs which Erdan heads, exposes the anti-Semitic nature of the BDS movement and how it generates anti-Semitism worldwide.

Erdan called on Europe to fight BDS not only with words, but with action.

“I expect European leadership will not only declare they are against BDS, but will take practical steps against this movement,” Erdan said.

“Now that we have proven that this movement is anti-Semitic, they are obliged to protect the security of their citizens and not to fund those anti-Semitic organizations or allow them into the European Parliament to spread their lies and incitement against Israel.”

An EU source responded to the anti-Semitism report and Erdan's statements, telling Arutz Sheva, "The European Union has not changed its position regarding the so-called 'Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions' ('BDS') movement."

"While it upholds its policy of clearly distinguishing between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied by it since 1967, the EU rejects any attempts to isolate Israel and does not support calls for a boycott."

"The EU does not fund actions that are related to boycott activities."