'Those who boycott haredim end up losing'

Moshe Abutbul, who in the past served as mayor of Beit Shemesh, is excited about becoming a Knesset member after being elected to the 22nd Knesset on behalf of the Shas party.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva during a visit to the Knesset on Wednesday, Abutbul said, "It is exciting to be here in the Knesset and now we have to justify the trust that the public has expressed in us. After 25 years in the Beit Shemesh municipality it is obvious that this is a different story and I hope to contribute some of my experience."

Abutbul noted that he was not concerned about the possibility of the haredi parties not being included in the government. "Most governments that did not include the haredim did not hold up. One can also serve the people from the opposition, but the one who decides for us as the Shas movement is Minister Deri who consults with the Council of Torah Sages."

Commenting on his party’s serious disputes with Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, he said, "Anyone who does not want to sit with us is the loser. The haredi parties have the best minds who can lead to the success of the state and of the government and the Knesset. I do not think anyone who boycotts is acting wisely. Liberman understands very well that all his businesses succeeded because he worked with the haredim. So he should continue to do so if he wants to succeed."