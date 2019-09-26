Trump to Katz: What will happen in Israeli politics?

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and his wife Ronit on Wednesday met US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

At the joint photo session, President Trump expressed great interest in the political situation in Israel and asked Minister Katz what would happen in Israeli politics.

The Foreign Minister replied to President Trump and said that he hopes that a unity government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be established. President Trump extended his regards to the Israeli prime minister.

In addition, Foreign Minister Katz thanked President Trump for his historic and courageous decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. In response, President Trump asked the Foreign Minister which of the two decisions is the most significant for Israeli citizens. Foreign Minister Katz replied that recognition of Jerusalem is more important as it is part of history.

Minister Katz is expected to represent the State of Israel on Thursday when he speaks for the first time at the UN General Assembly in front of world leaders.