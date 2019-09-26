'Lapid, stop the boycotts'

New Right chairman Naftali Bennett on Wednesday attacked Yair Lapid, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, over his conduct in the talks on a unity government.

"Yair Lapid, stop imposing boycotts on sections of the people and getting in the way of unity. True leaders unite the people; they do not split them," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

"The public imposed a draw on both sides that leads either to a broad unity government or to a third election. Gantz chose unity, and so did most of the public. This is the moment of truth: Put Israel above all," Bennett added.

His comments came after Lapid had earlier attacked the Likud, as a meeting took place between President Reuven Rivlin, Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz.

"Benny Gantz will be prime minister and Bibi will go to handle his criminal cases. The Likud's transparent attempts at creating conflict do not impress any of us," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

Lapid was referring to the exchange of allegations between the Likud and Blue and White, after the negotiations between them for the establishment of a unity government failed to bear fruit.

Blue and White claimed that Netanyahu did not intend to achieve unity in the first place, but instead sought to create a misrepresentation. The Likud, for its part, fired back and said that Lapid's insistence on not joining a government in which Netanyahu will be a member led to an impasse in talks.