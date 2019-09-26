Celebrating 30-year revolution in women's scholarship

The Matan Women's Institute for Torah Studies was founded 30 years ago, revolutionizing women's Torah studies.

Matan Educator Rabbanit Nechama Goldman Barash told Arutz Sheva about the impetus to open Matan: "In the world of Torah there were not many options, and instead of going to study law and medicine, there were very intellectual women who were capable of pursuing scholarship in Talmud, in Tanach, in Halacha, and then taking that back into their communities and into schools."

"Torah is for everyone," said Rabbanit Malke Bina, the founder of Matan. "It's a lifelong, exhilarating, wonderful experience of gaining knowledge, gaining insights, gaining closeness to G-d, in a real way."

For three decades Matan has been developing and expanding its activities, adding classes and opening new branches: "We have another ten branches throughout Israel. And with G-d's help, in the next thirty years, we'll have another twenty branches," says Bina.

Matan Bellows Eshkolot Educators Institute Fellow Zahava Moscowitz explains "I think it's very important for women to take an active role in their learning, and to be able to step into the classroom and be educated as well.

"When I came to Matan, so many of my co-teachers who are in their 40's and 50's looked at me with envy to say, 'Wow, I wish I was able to have a program like that in my day'."

Rabbanit Nechama Goldman Barash: "There's a Bat Mitzvah program here - 12-year-olds; there are 18-year-olds here on their gap year, both from America and from Europe who come to study, there are 70- and 80- and even 90-year-old women who come."

Matan will celebrate its 30th anniversary at a gala dinner in Jerusalem over the Sukkot holiday. Beit Shemesh Dr. Mayor Aliza Bloch will be the guest speaker at the dinner.

"To celebrate what we've been talking about, the great level of Torah learning and Torah leadership that women are achieving, please join us," Rabbanit Bina said. "Come and join us, please."