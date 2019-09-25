25-year-old Jerusalem man killed in Georgia accident

Haredi man visiting Georgia dies from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Tbilisi.

An Israeli man visiting the Republic of Georgia died Wednesday morning from injuries he sustained in a car accident two days earlier.

The victim, a 25-year-old haredi man from Jerusalem, was critically injured in a car crash outside of Kazbegi, Georgia two days ago while touring the country with a group of friends.

The young man was evacuated to the Tbilisi Central Hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery in an attempt to stabilize his condition.

Despite their efforts, doctors were forced to pronounce the victim dead Wednesday morning.

The Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry is working to bring the young man’s body to Israel for burial.

Three other people were lightly injured in the accident. Police in Mtskheta, Georgia took testimony from the three in connection with an investigation into the accident.