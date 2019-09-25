Rivlin expected to tap PM Netanyahu to form government

Absent significant breakthrough in negotiations between Likud, Blue and White, Rivlin to request PM Netanyahu form next gov't, report says.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is expected to tap Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to form the next government, unless negotiations between the Blue and White and Likud parties advance, News 13 reported.

The report noted that Rivlin's request may come as early as Wednesday evening.

Rivlin will meet with host Netanyahu and Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz at his home at 6:00p.m. on Wednesday night.

The two candidates met at a joint meeting with Rivlin Monday night, but did not reach any agreements during the meeting.

"I believe that the correct path today is to form as wide a government as possible," Rivlin said at a pre-holiday meeting of ambassadors. "I am trying to do the best I can. The new government will need to remember that in order to advance democracy, all opinions and all sectors need to be taken into consideration."

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Knesset's Yisrael Beytenu party, spoke Wednesday morning about the negotiations between the two largest parties.

"History has proven that when Netanyahu wants to be, he is the most flexible person in the world," Liberman wrote on Facebook.

"I hope that he will show the same flexibility in his negotiations with Blue and White, and end the blame game regarding who will be responsible for why we hold a third round of elections, and maybe even before Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year - ed.) we will receive the news that there are at least preliminary agreements for a government which will have the time to finally deal with the security and economic issues, especially in light of the expected wave of layoffs in the job market."

This year, Rosh Hashanah begins on Sunday evening at sunset, and ends Tuesday night.