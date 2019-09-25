Blue and White officials struggle to come to agreement

Blue and White officials are in disagreement over whether or not to join a unity government together with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Blue and White's number two, MK Yair Lapid, refuses to sit in a government headed by Netanyahu.

The newspaper quoted Blue and White sources, who said that: "Yair Lapid is in favor of unity, but he will not sit in a Netanyahu government."

Blue and White's internal disputes add to the existing disputes between Netanyahu and Blue and White's Benny Gantz regarding who will serve as prime minister, as well as disagreements regarding applying sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and whether or not to run public transportation on Shabbat (the Sabbath).

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has signed an agreement with the leaders of Israel's right-wing and religious parties that none of the parties will negotiate or enter a government without the other parties. Though Netanyahu has stated that he represents the entire right-wing bloc in his negotiations with Blue and White, Gantz has already begun claiming that Netanyahu plans to betray his partners.