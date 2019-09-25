'Applying sovereignty would impact ties with Egypt and Jordan'

Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned Israel against applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, adding that that the two-state solution is the only way to end the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

The King made the comments in an interview with MSNBC, which aired on Monday.

Asked about Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s campaign promise to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley if he’s reelected, he replied, “A statement like that does not help at all because what you do is then hand over the narrative to the worst people in our neighborhood. And we that want peace, want to be able to move forward, tend to be more isolated.”

A “one-state solution” to the conflict, warned King Abdullah, would lead to “an apartheid future for Israel, which I think would be a catastrophe to all of us.”

He also said that Israeli sovereignty would have an impact on its ties with Jordan and Egypt, the two Arab countries to have signed a peace treaty with the Jewish state.

“If the policy is to annex the West Bank, then that is going to have a major impact on the Israeli-Jordanian relationship, and also on the Egyptian-Israeli relationship because we are the two only Arab countries that have peace with Israel. But if there's a box that's being ticked on a certain government getting everything that it wants, without giving anything in return, what is the future? Where are we going to go unless we can get Israelis and Palestinians to come together, to live together, to be sort of the message for the future? And at the moment, that's at jeopardy,” said the King.

“So if we're talking about an apartheid Israel, with a law that's different for Jews and different for Christians and Muslims, that’s going to continue to add fuel to disruption in the Middle East. And it sort of—the mind boggles when that statement came up,” he added.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, recently warned that Netanyahu's pledge to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley would drag the region into violence.

King Abdullah II spoke last week with French President Emmanuel Macron and the two voiced their concern over the plan to impose sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

In a phone call, the two leaders "reiterated that there was no alternative to the two-state solution".

France, along with Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain, warned Netanyahu against going through with the move, saying it would “constitute a serious breach of international law.”