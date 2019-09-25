

First woman appointed to head IAF flight squadron Lt. Col. G. assumes role as commander of the "Nachshon Squadron", becoming the first woman in the IAF to command a flight squadron. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Amiram Norkin and Lt. Col. G. Lt. Col. G. assumed the role as the commander of the "Nachshon Squadron" (122) on Tuesday. Lt. Col. G. will be the first woman in the IAF to become a flight squadron commander.



Lt. Col. G., 35 years old, enlisted in 2003 to the 151st IAF pilots' course and graduated as a cargo aircraft pilot. At the end of the course she was assigned to the 135th Squadron ("Tzofit", "Hofit" and "Kukiya" aircraft) and moved on to the 131st ("Karnaf") Squadron to fulfill a range of command positions in the IAF flight academy and in the 135th Squadron.



Between 2015 and 2017 she served as Deputy Squadron Commander of the 122nd (the "Nachshon") Squadron, to which she will now return as Squadron Commander. In August 2017 she attended the IDF "Alon" Command and Staff Course, which she completed in July 2018. In 2019 she served as a Branch Head in the IAF HQ.



The Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, said, "Lt. Col. G., a mother of two boys, you are a role model and an object of admiration to thousands of women in the State of Israel. I believe it is in our duty to harness female potential. We are far from accomplishing this, but I am certain that this move, which is done only by the power of your actions, will enhance the placement of women in positions of commanders and combat troops in the IAF and in the entire IDF. Well done, the first commander of an operational squadron in the IAF, we have been waiting for this for 71 years". Lt. Col. G. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit





