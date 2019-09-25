Gantz welcomes Trump's UN speech

Blue and White chairman: All the countries of the world must impose sanctions on Iran and toughen existing sanctions.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz congratulated US President Donald Trump following his powerful speech at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday.

"I applaud President Trump for calling for an international front against the Iranian nuclear threat. Iran is first and foremost an international threat to world peace and a hostile factor to regional stability. All the countries of the world must impose sanctions on it, and toughen existing sanctions in order to exert pressure on it," Gantz said.

He added, "President Trump's call for regional states to normalize relations with Israel is paramount, as part of a future vision of the need to negotiate agreements between Israel and the regional states."

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Trump accused the Iranian government of a "fanatical quest" for nuclear weapons.

"The regime's record of death and destruction is well-known to us all," the president said. "Not only is Iran the number one state sponsor of terrorism, but Iran's leaders are fueling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen.”

"At the same time, the regime is squandering the nation's wealth and future in a fanatical quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. we must never allow this to happen,” he added.

Trump stated that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal "has very little time remaining" and had severe gaps in its inspection regime.