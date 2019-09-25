'We must ask our leaders to form a government quickly'

President Reuven Rivlin met on Tuesday evening with Eric Fingerhut, CEO and President of the Jewish Federations of North America and joined the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and heads of federations by video conference.

The conversation took place ahead of Rosh Hashanah and in light of the president’s appreciation and understanding of the importance of the close ties between the State of Israel and the global Jewish community.

“Hineh Ma Tov uMa Naim, how good and pleasant it is for us to be together,” the president began his remarks, and sent his wishes to Jews around the world for a Shana Tova, a happy new year.

The conversation focused on issues of concern for the Jewish communities of North America and the challenges facing Jewish communities at present. The president noted the importance of Israel-Diaspora relations, saying “Kol Israel Arevim Zeh laZeh, we are all responsible for each other, and we must find the common ground between us.”

He also noted the importance of the unity of the Jewish people and the warm and closer relations between Israel and the United States.

Speaking about the election results, the president said, “We must ask our leaders to form a government as quickly as possible in order to face Israel’s challenges in the field of security and economy.”