Can Kabbalah teach us a lesson on life and its meaning?

Does Kabbaah have an Answer for Politics?

William returns and joins Rav Yitzchak to speak about politics in both the US and Israel.

During the election, everyone takes the side that is closer to them. Is there absolute truth? Or is the gray area part of the matter?

How are we to view the opposite sides, and what does Kabbalah teach us about finding the balance instead of the extreme.