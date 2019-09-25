Likud wins additional Knesset seat

The Central Elections Committee on Tuesday night released the official results of the elections to the 22nd Knesset, which found a change in the number of seats.

The Likud party now has one more seat than was announced last week and won 32 seats. This seat came at the expense of United Torah Judaism, which won 7 seats instead of 8.

Following the update, the Blue and White Party is the largest party in the Knesset with 33 seats. The predominantly Arab Joint List has 13 seats. Shas has 9 seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 8, Yamina - 7, Labor-Gesher wins 6 seats and the Democratic Union has 5.

The Central Elections Committee said that 6 polling stations were found in which there was actual evidence of alleged forgery: 3 in Yarqa, one in Sakhnin, one in Shfaram and one in Arraba. As per Justice Hanan Melcer’s decision, the results at these polling stations will not be counted in the final election results.

It was also noted that there are other polling stations in which there was evidence of forgery, though relatively minor, which were included in the official results. All polling stations in which there was suspected forgery will be forwarded to the police for investigation.