What do the elections in Israel have to do with the coming of the Messiah?

We have reached a time in history where democracy just doesn't seem to be working so well, and Israelis are having a hard time trying to build a government.

At the same time, war is looming with Iran, against the USA, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Why is this happening, what does it mean, and how is this leading us into the Messianic age?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Rabbi Mendel Kessin as he explains what he believes is unfolding before our eyes.