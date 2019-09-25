Ketzaleh talks post-elections

On Tuesday night Yaakov "Ketzaleh" Katz and Baruch Gordon of Beit El Institutions conducted a live online post-elections analysis/Q&A for hundreds of participants who tuned in from across the globe. Below is a snippet of the recorded video replay.

Those who did not register for the live session can still access the entire recorded video replay by registering here.

The analysis covered topics such as: "What are the realistic possibilities for the next government coalition?" and "What will [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman's role be in the next government?"

The Q&A portion answered questions spanning from: "What would a third election say about Israel's political system?" to "Why did so few Judea and Samaria residents show up to vote?"

