Irving Moskowitz to be commemorated in Jerusalem

Jerusalem municipality to name street after legendary philanthropist Dr. Irving Moskowitz, who helped build Jewish community in the capital.

The Names Committee of the Jerusalem Municipality decided Tuesday to name several streets in the capital after a group of rabbis, cultural figures and pioneers.

Among the people named was Doctor Irving Moskowitz, a philanthropist who helped build and restore the Jewish community of eastern Jerusalem.

Moskowitz founded the Moskowitz Prize for Zionism, which grants $100,000 to organizations and social activists in Israel that fulfill the values ​​of Zionism. Moskowitz used his fortune to build up neighborhoods in Jerusalem, including Ma'aleh Hazetim, Kidmat Zion, the Ramban neighborhood and more.

Apart from his immense support for the Jewish community and State of Israel, Irving Moskowitz founded several hospitals and donated generously to many humanitarian causes in the United States and elsewhere.

Brigadier General Avigdor Kahalani recently appealed to the Jerusalem Municipality to commemorate Moskowitz.

"I appeal to you in every language of a request to commemorate a dear Jew, whose whole heart was dedicated to the State of Israel," Kahalani wrote. "Dr. Moskowitz has made a great contribution to the State and his main contribution has been to Jerusalem."

"The Old City is full of assets it has acquired to strengthen the city. Jerusalem was blessed by this man for whom words are not enough to sing his praises. Please give respect to the person who has personally strengthened the pillars of the city. He touched the rock of our existence and deserves a corner of respect in our capital," Kahalani added.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon welcomed the initiative. "It is a privilege and a duty to pay tribute to the builders of Jerusalem and the pioneers of settlement in the city. Moskowitz had invested a lot for the city and I am glad that it fell to the right to approve his commemoration."

The Names Committee of the Jerusalem Municipality has also decided to name streets with the name of Cinematheque founder Lia Van Lear, Japanese Righteous Among the Nations Chiune Sugihara, Jerusalem resident Maurice Rajuan and Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

The Names Committee also announced the perpetuation of victims of terrorist attacks on the streets of the Old City. The steps leading to Damascus Gate will be called "Ma'aleh Hadar V'Hadas" named for the late Border Police, Hadas Malka, who was murdered in 2017 in an attack at the location.

Another square in the Old City will be called Kikar Hag'vura (Heroes Square) named for Nehemiah Lavie and Aaron Bennett, who were killed in a terrorist attack four years ago.