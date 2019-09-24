Report: Likud offers Gantz extended term as PM

Likud reportedly offers Blue and White leader 3 years as PM if Netanyahu allowed to be PM first.

Negotiators for the Likud party have been attempting since yesterday to convince the Blue and White party to drop its opposition to sitting in a government with incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Channel 13 News reported that Gantz has made a far-reaching proposal aimed at softening his opposition to the Likud's premier unity government.

According to the proposal, which was tabled at Netanyahu and Gantz's meeting yesterday as well as at today's meting between the negotiating teams, Blue and White will waive the requirement to be prime minister first - and in return they will receive an extended term that may extend up to three years, while Netanyahu, who will serve first as prime minister, will settle for a short term, maybe even just one year.