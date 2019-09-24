Report: Congress ready to launch impeachment case against Trump

The US Congress is close to launching impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, NBC News reported Tuesday.

An Op Ed by seven freshmen Democratic congressmen is believed to provide cover for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch formal impeachment proceedings against Trump over allegations he threatened to without military aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by former US Vice President Joe Biden.

"This is major. It seems to me like it’s an inflection point,” one source told NBC.

Virginia Representative Elaine Luria, who signed the Op Ed, called the piece a "game changer."

"We have devoted our lives to the service and security of our country, and throughout our careers, we have sworn oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States many times over. Now, we join as a unified group to uphold that oath as we enter uncharted waters and face unprecedented allegations against President Trump," the seven congressmen wrote.

In addition, 165 Democratic Congressmen have come out in favor of impeachment proceedings against Trump, more than two thirds of the Democratic caucus/