Gantz: 'We won't give up on principles or partnership'

Blue and White Chair Gantz on contacts for unity government: 'Way to such unity goes through substance, through things we promised public.'

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz addressed social media reports during the day about negotiations for establishing a unity government.

"Throughout the election campaign we emphasized over and over that we're in favor of a broad and liberal unity government that will represent the entire Israeli society. The road to such unity goes through substance, through the things we promised the public," Gantz noted.

He said, "For negotiations with the Likud, Blue and White comes with an open heart and soul. But it's important that everyone knows - we won't give up on our principles or our partners."

"The journey is still long, but in the end I hope we'll lead to the establishment of a good government that will serve the interests of the State of Israel and put Israel's citizens first and foremost," Gantz added.

Likud negotiating team Chairman Yariv Levin and Blue and White negotiator Yoram Turbovich met today for a first meeting.

At the end of Levin and Turbovich's meeting, a joint statement was issued to both parties that clarified central point of contention at this time.

"Yoram Turbovich wanted to emphasize that as far as he is concerned, Minister Levin represents the Prime Minister and the Likud, while Minister Levin emphasized that he represents all 55 members of the Rightist bloc," the statement said.

It was also noted, "The two agreed that we would update the Prime Minister and the Blue and White Chairman on the contents of the meeting, and then decide on further contacts and further steps."

In the afternoon, it was reported that although the results of the election were officially announced this week, the President is likely to impose the task of forming the government on one of the Knesset Members only on Wednesday next week.

According to the report, it appears that the position will first go to Netanyahu, who enjoys more recommendations than Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz.