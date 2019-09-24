Right bloc parties representatives updated on talks

Minister Levin emphasizes he made explicitly clear at beginning of negotiation meeting earlier today that he represents entire bloc.

The Rightist bloc negotiating session was held in the Knesset this afternoon, following the meeting of Likud's Yariv Levin negotiating chairman and Blue and White negotiating chairman Yoram Turbovich.

Ministers Levin and Elkin briefed team members on talks so far with Blue and White, and discussed with them the negotiating guidelines.

As part of the update, Minister Levin emphasized that he had made it explicitly clear at the beginning of the negotiation meeting held earlier today that he represents the entire bloc.

At the end of Levin and Turbovich's meeting, a joint statement was issued to both parties that clarified central point of contention at this time.

"Yoram Turbovich wanted to emphasize that as far as he is concerned, Minister Levin represents the Prime Minister and the Likud, while Minister Levin emphasized that he represents all 55 members of the Rightist bloc," the statement said.

It was also noted, "The two agreed that we would update the Prime Minister and the Blue and White Chairman on the contents of the meeting, and then decide on further contacts and further steps."

In the afternoon, it was reported that although the results of the election were officially announced this week, the President is likely to impose the task of forming the government on one of the Knesset Members only on Wednesday next week.

According to the report, it appears that the position will first go to Netanyahu, who enjoys more recommendations than Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz.