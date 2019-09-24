Netanyahu on attack on Saudi Arabia: Iran did it.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video calling on the international community to increase pressure on Iran until the Islamic Republic ends its aggression against its neighbors.

"Britain, France, and Germany have said that Iran is responsible for the recent attack on Saudi Arabia. Let me say on behalf of Israel, very simply: Iran did it, A to Z. Israel will know how to defend itself against this type of aggression," Netanyahu said.

"We call on all members of the international community to join President Trump's effort to increase the pressure on Iran. That is the only way to stop Iran's aggression."