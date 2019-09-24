Terror victim's support group offers comfort and strength

Click here to help support Israeli victims of terror

The OneFamily organization provides support, treatment, and guidance to Israeli families victimized by terror.

Sarah Rosenfeld, bereaved mother of Yitzchaki and Malachi, spoke to Arutz Sheva about how OneFamily has helped her find comfort and strength: "After the shiva, when life starts and you feel a little alone again, they're always there, they're calling, they have this beautiful big house that when you walk in the door you just feel like you came into an island of peace, like a bubble inside the hectic world that is going on outside. And each time I come here, even if I do beautiful things that they have here - all kids of arts and crafts and writing - but even if I just sit and drink a cup of coffee, the people look at me with such loving eyes, that I feel that I have my shell again on, a shell of love and love-strength going back to the world outside."

"When you meet people like yourself, whether it's parents, wounded, divorced people, it gives you a lot of strength because you see you are within people like you, and it's like the opposite of what you think in the beginning. Because you're all the same, and you know in the heart that they understand you with no words. You don't have to apologize, to explain; you know that you are understood, and that you are between people who are with you. Something about the sameness is very comforting, I think."

Gila Aluf, widow of murdered Boaz Aluf, summed up the great benefit OneFamily provides to her and many like her: "It's a real 'One Family', and the attitude is 'You are part of a small family in a bigger family in a bigger family, and everyone is here for you. We take care of you, we will help you for the good and for the bad'."

